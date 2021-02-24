ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $32.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.