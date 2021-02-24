ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Raised to $27.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of PRA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.46. 14,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.