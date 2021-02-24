Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.08. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 6,606 shares.

Separately, Bradley Woods raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $353,383.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

