Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $111.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

