Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

