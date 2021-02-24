Profund Advisors LLC Sells 931 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,985,000 after buying an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after buying an additional 160,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of SRE opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

