Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29 to $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million to $540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.70 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.
Shares of Progyny stock traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. 1,050,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.91 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $53.48.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
