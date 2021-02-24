Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 38,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,127. Progyny has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Greenbaum sold 3,046 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $155,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 995,231 shares of company stock worth $39,961,680. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.