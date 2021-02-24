Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07 to $0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $117 million to $122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.75 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. 1,050,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,131. Progyny has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 484.91 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Progyny news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $692,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $77,272.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 995,231 shares of company stock valued at $39,961,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

