Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.29-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.7 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.07-0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 38,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,127. Progyny has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.00 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $692,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 834,146 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 995,231 shares of company stock worth $39,961,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.