Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises about 9.8% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

PLD traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.