Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.20% of Prologis worth $143,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,853. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $101.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

