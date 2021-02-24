ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PUMP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 46,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,052. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 3.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

