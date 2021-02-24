ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.99

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 36282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

