ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 376,361 shares changing hands.
PRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.