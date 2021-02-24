ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.77

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $8.90. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 376,361 shares changing hands.

PRPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.