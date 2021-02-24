ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Trading Up 7.9%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 149,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 278,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
PRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.
