ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 534,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 904,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $238.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

