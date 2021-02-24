ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 3,033 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

