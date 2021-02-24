ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of The Travelers Companies worth $27,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

