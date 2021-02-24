ProShare Advisors LLC Has $18.71 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of RLI worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in RLI by 21.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

