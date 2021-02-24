ProShare Advisors LLC Has $22.26 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Incyte worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 16.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 13.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

INCY stock opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

