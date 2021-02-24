ProShare Advisors LLC Has $23.95 Million Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,956 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Splunk worth $23,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $186.48.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.