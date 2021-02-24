ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $25.95 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $46,324,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $39,528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $36,750,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,914,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

