ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $25.95 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $420,849,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $46,324,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $39,528,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $36,750,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $16,914,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
PROG stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.