ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $576.07 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

