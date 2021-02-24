ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 379.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 229,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,277.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 66,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,744,000.

ONLN stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $93.45.

