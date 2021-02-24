ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Down 0.9%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 74,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.