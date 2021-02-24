ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.93

ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as high as $24.60. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 68,438 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 5.30% of ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

