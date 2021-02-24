ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.50

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8382652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

