ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.65

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.65 and traded as low as $25.82. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 15,196,192 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 684,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,481 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.