Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 8.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 273,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 473,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Get Prothena alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $916.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.