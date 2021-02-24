ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.12. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 90,161 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in food and crop preservation at freezing temperatures.

