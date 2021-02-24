Proton Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.93 million and $1.03 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00766483 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00033703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00060474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,301.16 or 0.04677741 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

