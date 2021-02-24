Prudential (LON:PRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,234.84

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,234.84 ($16.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,428 ($18.66). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,420 ($18.55), with a volume of 5,717,163 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,349.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,234.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.06 billion and a PE ratio of 262.96.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

