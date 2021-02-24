PS Business Parks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $166.32.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.