PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) Plans $0.04 Interim Dividend

PSC Insurance Group Limited (ASX:PSI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.33.
About PSC Insurance Group
