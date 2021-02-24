Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $242.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $246.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.