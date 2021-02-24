PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. PubMatic updated its FY 2021

PubMatic stock traded up $15.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,643. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

