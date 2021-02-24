pulltherug.finance Price Tops $9.87 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One pulltherug.finance token can now be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00019602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $93,165.60 and $996.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $252.28 or 0.00500909 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00080892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.18 or 0.00472914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00072863 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

