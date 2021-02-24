pulltherug.finance Trading Down 7.5% This Week (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for $10.54 or 0.00020905 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $99,444.01 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.87 or 0.00487765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00069912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 110.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00501810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00074290 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Token Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

