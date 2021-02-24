Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
Shares of LUNG stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.93.
About Pulmonx
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
