Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €94.40 Price Target at UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €94.40 ($111.06) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PUM. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.34 ($102.75).

PUM traded down €0.76 ($0.89) on Wednesday, reaching €87.16 ($102.54). 278,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 181.58. Puma has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

