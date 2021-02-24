Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €87.34 ($102.75).

ETR PUM opened at €87.16 ($102.54) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83. Puma has a 12-month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12-month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a PE ratio of 181.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €85.88 and its 200-day moving average is €80.76.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

