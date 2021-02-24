Pundi X Market Capitalization Tops $578.26 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 110% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market cap of $578.26 million and $410.33 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00035623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.07 or 0.00726957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

