Punk Basic (PUNK-BASIC) Price Tops $31,476.37 on Major Exchanges

Punk Basic (CURRENCY:PUNK-BASIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Punk Basic has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $10,483.00 worth of Punk Basic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Punk Basic coin can now be bought for about $31,476.37 or 0.64909669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Punk Basic has traded up 82.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Punk Basic alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

About Punk Basic

Punk Basic’s total supply is 120 coins. Punk Basic’s official Twitter account is @NFTX_

Punk Basic Coin Trading

Punk Basic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Punk Basic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Punk Basic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Punk Basic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Punk Basic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Punk Basic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.