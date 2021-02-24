PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s stock price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.53 and last traded at $102.29. Approximately 1,277,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,038,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $69.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $168,872.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,181 shares of company stock worth $41,467,269. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.