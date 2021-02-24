PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Declares $0.03 Interim Dividend

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.51.

PWR Holdings Limited engages in designing, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sales of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates through two segments, PWR Performance Products, and C&R. The company offers radiators, such as car radiators and radiator cores; and air to air, air to ice, and liquid to air intercoolers, as well as aero 2 universal cast tanks, intercooler kits, and air to air intercooler cores.

