Pylon Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,272.00 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Pylon Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pylon Network has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pylon Network has a market capitalization of $401,939.71 and $3,272.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (CRYPTO:PYLNT) is a token. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,010 tokens. Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Token Trading

Pylon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.