Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for DoorDash, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) – Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DoorDash in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DoorDash’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.67.

DASH stock opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $135.38 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

