Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

DORM stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.