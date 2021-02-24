Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -5.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,440,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,084,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,498,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,052 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

